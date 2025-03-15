The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GUT opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

