The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:GUT opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
