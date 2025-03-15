The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About The Sage Group
