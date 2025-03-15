The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

