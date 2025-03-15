The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Western Union Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

