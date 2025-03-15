Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider William Bobbora Buys 2,000 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,021.65. This trade represents a 5.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $446.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.33.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Third Coast Bancshares
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Third Coast Bancshares
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/10 – 03/14
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.