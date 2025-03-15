Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 26,013 Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

Shares of NLOP stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.