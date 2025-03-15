Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 406 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 130,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

