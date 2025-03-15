Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 27,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 552% compared to the typical volume of 4,275 call options.

American International Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 482,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after buying an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after buying an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $718,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.