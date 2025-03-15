Trent G. Kamke Sells 2,009 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $81.91 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

