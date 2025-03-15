UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A LEG Immobilien -52.85% 5.27% 2.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDG Healthcare and LEG Immobilien”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A LEG Immobilien $1.34 billion 4.02 -$1.70 billion ($8.50) -8.57

Analyst Ratings

UDG Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LEG Immobilien.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UDG Healthcare and LEG Immobilien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00 LEG Immobilien 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk & Volatility

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats UDG Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

