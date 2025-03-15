UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 1.2% increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 269.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.10, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

