United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

