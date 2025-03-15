United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,237 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITO opened at $18.87 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

