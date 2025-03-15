United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 24,527 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the period. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) accounts for about 2.3% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

