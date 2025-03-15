Van Strum & Towne Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.