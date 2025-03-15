Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,441,000 after buying an additional 50,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after buying an additional 569,385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 63.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $322,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

