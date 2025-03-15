Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases 3,655 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.