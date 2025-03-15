Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $264.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.