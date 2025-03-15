Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

