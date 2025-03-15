Vestcor Inc Purchases 78,135 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 389,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 54.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 294.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,918 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dakota Gold from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE DC opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $300.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dakota Gold

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

