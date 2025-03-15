Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc Buys 80,328 Shares

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00.

VSCO opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

