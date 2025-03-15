Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Get Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.