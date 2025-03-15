Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

