Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,955 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 269,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

