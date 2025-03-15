Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 27,604 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

