Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,297,000 after purchasing an additional 141,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

