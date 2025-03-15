Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

