ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after purchasing an additional 820,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,364,000 after purchasing an additional 633,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. Hsbc Global Res lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.