125,300 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. ExlService comprises 1.2% of one8zero8 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,083,000 after buying an additional 149,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,747,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,810,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ExlService by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,448,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

