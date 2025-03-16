1,266 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Tumwater Wealth Management LLC

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Caterpillar makes up 0.2% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $340.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.