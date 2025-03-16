14,300 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

