26,020 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 89,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $70.16.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.