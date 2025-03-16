295,639 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 295,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $20.77 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

