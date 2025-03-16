30,243 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $59.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

