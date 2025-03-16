307,300 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 307,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,308,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,670,000 after acquiring an additional 389,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Open Text by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 526,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Open Text by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

