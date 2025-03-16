3,667 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CME Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CME Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $258.68 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $263.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,496. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.93.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

