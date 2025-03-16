453 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,651.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,200. The trade was a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,553.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,401.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,244.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,704.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

