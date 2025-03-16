4,841 Shares in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allient by 23,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 404,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allient by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Allient by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ALNT opened at $23.65 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Allient’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

