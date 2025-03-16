7,956 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58. Primo Brands Co. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $35.25.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

