Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 2,376 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 170.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 550,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

