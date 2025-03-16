Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,495 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.