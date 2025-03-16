Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,146 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $327.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $420.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

