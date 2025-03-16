Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,991 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $89,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M & L Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $24,158,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $193.50.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

