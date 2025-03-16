AGF Management Ltd. Invests $405,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,430,000 after purchasing an additional 776,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,957,000 after purchasing an additional 460,697 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,744,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.