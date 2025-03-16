AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TPG by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TPG by 136.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s payout ratio is -481.82%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

