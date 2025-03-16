AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5976 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 65.8% annually over the last three years.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.