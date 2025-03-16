Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,560,094.20. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock valued at $318,203,453. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

