Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of ASTLW opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
About Algoma Steel Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.