Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of ASTLW opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

