ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Position Lifted by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000.

NYSEARCA SMTH opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

