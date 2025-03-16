ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,979 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,966,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 1,335,444 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 402,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter.

SMTH stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

