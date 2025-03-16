Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) CFO Buys $52,000.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Altimmune Stock Performance
Shares of ALT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $455.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.87.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
