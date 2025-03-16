Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) CFO Buys $52,000.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $455.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,254,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 1,378,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Altimmune by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Altimmune by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 151,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

